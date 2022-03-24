Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 195.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 404,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,016,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $70.58 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

