Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.61 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVID. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

AVID traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,951. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 23,976 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Avid Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

