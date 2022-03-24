Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $49.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

RNA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,074. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,265.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. Equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Avidity Biosciences (Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.