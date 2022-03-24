Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to “Buy”

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
AXFOF opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. Axfood AB has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.42.
Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axfood AB (publ) (AXFOF)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.