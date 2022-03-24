B. Riley Downgrades Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Neutral

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $23.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.58.
About Allena Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.