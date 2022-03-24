B. Riley Downgrades Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Neutral

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $23.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407,599 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.