BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Declares $0.01 Dividend

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th.
BABB stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.07. BAB has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.
