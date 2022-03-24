BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Declares $0.01 Dividend

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th.

BABB stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.07. BAB has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

