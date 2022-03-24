Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

BBLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. began coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Babylon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of BBLN stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Babylon has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,315,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,980,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

