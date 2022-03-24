Baker Boyer National Bank Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.91. 1,522,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,775. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

