Baker Boyer National Bank Buys Shares of 1,200 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 67.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

AWK stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.15. 516,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,940. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.38 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.