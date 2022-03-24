Baker Boyer National Bank Buys Shares of 4,153 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,125,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 45,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DUK traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,196,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,123. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.
About Duke Energy (Get Rating)
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
