Baker Boyer National Bank Invests $346,000 in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

PEJ traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.19. 167,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,535. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.