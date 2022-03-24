Baker Boyer National Bank Invests $44.81 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,716,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,814,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 20.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,226,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,167,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,500,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 328,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 75,485 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.05. 245,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,269. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20.

