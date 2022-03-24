Baker Boyer National Bank Invests $558,000 in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 145,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 193,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF alerts:

BATS QVAL traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,364 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.