Baker Boyer National Bank Invests $709,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,448,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $325.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.95. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $265.80 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.