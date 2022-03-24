Baker Boyer National Bank Purchases New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 84,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000. AT&T makes up 1.0% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in AT&T by 38.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NYSE T traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,801,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,192,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $166.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

