Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.08. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 33,354 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
The company has a market cap of $58.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)
Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.