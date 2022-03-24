Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.08. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 33,354 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market cap of $58.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 122,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

