Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 5,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 468,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $755.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
