Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 5,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 468,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $755.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $392.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

