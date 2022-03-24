Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.83. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $462.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Macro by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 313,048 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 242,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 54,316 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

