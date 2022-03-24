Bank of America Downgrades Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) to Neutral

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.82.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $4.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.82. 1,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average is $70.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,999 shares of company stock worth $2,050,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,893,000 after buying an additional 48,991 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 714,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

