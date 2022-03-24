Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.11

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and traded as high as $34.72. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 32,062 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $271.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 454.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 42.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

