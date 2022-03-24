Barclays Lowers UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target to $40.00

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.
UGI stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. UGI has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.
In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,497,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in UGI by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $5,224,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $3,511,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About UGI (Get Rating)
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
