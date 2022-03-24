Barclays Lowers UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target to $40.00

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. UGI has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,497,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in UGI by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $5,224,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $3,511,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UGI (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.