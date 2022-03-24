Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target on the stock.

LMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.36) to GBX 283 ($3.73) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.69) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.28) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 290.38 ($3.82).

LMP stock opened at GBX 266.40 ($3.51) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.69. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 206 ($2.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 262.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 263.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19%.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

