Barclays Reiterates €128.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Barclays set a €128.00 ($140.66) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($169.23) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) price target on SAP in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €137.07 ($150.63).

ETR SAP opened at €100.70 ($110.66) on Monday. SAP has a twelve month low of €94.48 ($103.82) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($142.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €107.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €117.25.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

