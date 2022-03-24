Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.010-$8.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.62 billion-$52.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.38 billion.

Several research firms have commented on BAYRY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.32. 385,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,127. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

