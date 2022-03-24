Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €120.00 by Warburg Research

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €120.00 ($131.87) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.34% from the stock’s current price.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($123.08) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €102.40 ($112.53).

ETR:BMW opened at €78.26 ($86.00) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($110.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €87.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €87.49.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

