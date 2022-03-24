Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives $545.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $523.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BZLYF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beazley in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 480 ($6.32) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

BZLYF remained flat at $$5.47 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. Beazley has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

