Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $73,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 29.0% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Argus raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $261.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

