Beefy.Finance Price Hits $1,218.90 (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00197506 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00028770 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.60 or 0.00438060 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

