Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

BDRFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($120.88) to €106.00 ($116.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €88.00 ($96.70) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

BDRFY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.31. 357,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,702. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

