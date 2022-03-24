Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.32. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.19.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.
