Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.32. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 223,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

