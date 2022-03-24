Bernhard L. Kohn III Acquires 25,000 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III acquired 25,000 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PLBY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. 1,366,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,874. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $620.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 16.38% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLBY. Loop Capital dropped their target price on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PLBY Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PLBY Group by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PLBY Group by 635.4% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period.

About PLBY Group (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.