Bernhard L. Kohn III Acquires 25,000 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III acquired 25,000 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PLBY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. 1,366,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,874. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $620.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 16.38% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PLBY Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PLBY Group by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PLBY Group by 635.4% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period.
About PLBY Group (Get Rating)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLBY Group (PLBY)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.