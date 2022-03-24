Bfsg LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Bfsg LLC cut its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,913,000 after purchasing an additional 79,112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 44,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.64. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $122.16 and a one year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

