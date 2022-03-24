Bfsg LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,378 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Bfsg LLC owned 0.06% of Washington Federal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 8.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,390,000 after buying an additional 135,889 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 17.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 162,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 143.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,614,000 after purchasing an additional 439,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,868,000 after purchasing an additional 79,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the third quarter worth approximately $14,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In related news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

