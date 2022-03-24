Bfsg LLC Invests $826,000 in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $78.67 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $90.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

