Bfsg LLC Reduces Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Textron by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 495,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after buying an additional 113,960 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,306,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Textron by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Textron by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Textron by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $73.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.85. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.