Bfsg LLC Sells 2,843 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of KDP opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

