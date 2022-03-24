Bfsg LLC Trims Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 50,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after buying an additional 92,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after buying an additional 367,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMC. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Shares of CMC opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

