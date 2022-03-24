Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Sells $34,551.00 in Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BIG traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.98. 713,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,428. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Big Lots by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

