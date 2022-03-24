Biocept (BIOC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.48. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Get Biocept alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biocept in the third quarter worth $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Biocept by 437.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

BIOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Biocept Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.