Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Shares Down 0.9%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 232,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 74,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $577.46 million, a P/E ratio of 156.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 13.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.