Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Shares Down 0.9%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 232,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 74,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $577.46 million, a P/E ratio of 156.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile (NYSEMKT:BIOX)
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.
