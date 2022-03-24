BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ’s Restaurants have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line missed the consensus mark for the second straight quarter. Pre-opening costs, marketing expenses, and rise in labor, meat and seafood costs have been weighing on margins. The rise in general and administrative expenses remains a concern. However, robust off-premise sales and recovery in comps bode well. In fourth-quarter 2021, comps increased 45.6% year over year. The company generated record fourth-quarter revenues despite the ongoing labor constraints and the significant impact of the Omicron surge (that started in December). Of late, earnings estimates for 2022 have remained stable.”

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.42.

BJRI opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $618.31 million, a P/E ratio of -155.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.09.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $291.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.