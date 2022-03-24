Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blackbaud’s performance is being driven by strength in recurring revenue and bookings growth led by rapid migration of enterprises to cloud amid pandemic-induced digitalization. Robust uptick in JustGiving, Raiser's Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT is a tailwind. The expansion of product portfolio, frequent product launches and strategic collaborations bode well. The company expects top line performance to benefit from the recent acquisition of EVERFI. However, coronavirus-led macroeconomic weakness as well as sluggish demand across small- and medium-sized businesses are major headwinds. A leveraged balance sheet adds to the risk of investing in the company. Blackbaud suspended dividend payouts to maintain near-term liquidity amid the COVID-19 crisis. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

BLKB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of BLKB traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.64. 261,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,734. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $33,174,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 293,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,244,000 after buying an additional 179,513 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

