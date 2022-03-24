Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $14,247.72 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Y. Chan sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $14,247.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BLND traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,735. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLND shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Greylock 15 GP LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,261,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,647,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,888,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

