Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 47,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $139.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $412.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

