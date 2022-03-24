BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Gap Down to $84.78

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.78, but opened at $82.86. BlueLinx shares last traded at $83.30, with a volume of 574 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $810.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.95 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 118.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

