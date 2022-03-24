BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.55 Per Share

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON BHI opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 101 ($1.33). The company has a market capitalization of £100.24 million and a PE ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.58.
