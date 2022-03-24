Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Rating Increased to Hold at Panmure Gordon

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Panmure Gordon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BYPLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.99) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

