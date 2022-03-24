Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $270.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.05.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $186.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.08. The stock has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $260.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Boeing by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

