Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,724.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,159.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,325.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,358.67.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 87.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $318,101,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

