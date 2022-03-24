BOOM Trading Down 0.6% This Week (BOOM)

BOOM (BOOM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOOM has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $76,715.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00037213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00108750 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,008,144 coins and its circulating supply is 777,977,411 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

